Review: Taylor Swift’s new album showcases versatility and openness

After sleepless nights and countless easter eggs, Taylor Swift released her tenth studio album “Midnights,” which perfectly combines her previous styles and delivers a new vulnerability.

The last original album Swift released was in December 2020 following the release of the award-winning “Folklore.” Since then, Swift has been focused on re-recording the albums from her late teens and early 20s in order to regain ownership over her music, allowing her to control the way her music is used in the media as described in The Week Magazine. However, in August 2022, Swift announced the release date of her next studio album, and since then fans have been searching for clues related to the theme and songs.

The much anticipated “Midnights” uses the sounds of Swift’s past albums “1989” and “Reputation.” Swift has explored indie music with her sister albums “Folklore” and “Evermore” and reconnected with her pop-country roots in her re-recorded albums. However, “Midnights” returned to the girly pop sounds of “1989” while also including the edgy electronic style of “Reputation” and the poetic lyricism of “Folklore” and “Evermore.”

Songs such as “Maroon,” “Snow On The Beach (feat. Lana Del Rey)” and “Question…?,” provide the softness and themes of love that Swift is known for. Other songs such as “Lavender Haze,” “Karma” and “Vigilante Shit” are undeniable pop hits. The songs “Anti-Hero,” “You’re On Your Own Kid” and “Bejeweled” also hint at the mental health issues and insecurities that Swift mentions in her Netflix documentary, “Miss Americana.”

A newer album by Swift never fails to also include the media’s speculation over the men that she could possibly be writing about. Media and fans have all dropped the names “Harry Styles,” “John Mayer” and “Jake Gyllenhaal,” but “Midnights” alludes to the growing love in Swift’s current relationship. Swift’s song “Sweet Nothings” is a love letter written with Joe Alywn, known as William Bovary in his music writing, referencing the relief and happiness they both feel in a relationship with no pressure or expectations.

The final track in “Midnights,” “Mastermind” references Swift’s love story with Alywn while also exploring feelings of doubt and insecurity. Throughout the song, Swift explains every action she took in anticipation of their relationship, but in the bridge, she speaks about her issues of feeling loved and being a people pleaser. “Mastermind” is a love letter to Alywn, but it also lets fans into Swift’s mind, making her feel more like a friend.

From country music to indie pop, Swift’s music never disappoints, and she continues to be a pop culture icon. “Midnights” is another example of Swift’s strong writing, versatility and openness. Over and over again, she proves she is more than the “break-up song girl,” and she offers teenage girls the space to embrace their feelings. “Midnights” is another example of how Taylor Swift will always be a household name.

