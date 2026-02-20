Pioneers play for bigger purpose

On Feb. 12, the Pioneers hosted Oklahoma Christian in the annual Play4Kay game. Play4Kay is a nonprofit organization that focuses on supporting innovative ways of fighting all cancers affecting women and providing support, strength, courage and hope.

The organization was founded in recognition of Coach Kay Yow who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1987. She did not let her illness stop her from coaching and inspiring thousands of young female basketball players. Sadly, she passed away in 2009, after years of battling the disease, throughout which she never stopped dedicating her life to basketball.

“The Kay Yow Cancer Fund was officially founded on Dec. 3, 2007, fulfilling Yow’s vision to support advanced research, extend the quality of life for those battling cancer, serve the underserved, and unite people. When Coach Yow established the Fund, she wanted nothing more than for these warriors to be honored, lifted up, encouraged and given hope. She believed that united together, we could do amazing things.”

Texas Woman’s University took time during the game to honor those who have been affected by cancer, pausing to shine a light on the strength, fight, and heart these women have shown throughout their battle with the disease.

“The Play4Kay match for me means to just play with a sort of toughness and heart that is so small compared to the people that fight cancer every day,” Freshman basketball player Jaylee Moss said. “It is really special to get to play for a bigger purpose and know that there is so much more to life than just basketball.”

The Pioneers won 70-51, continuing their win streak of 20 games. This is the third time they have reached this milestone in 4 seasons.

“The 20 game win streak really just encompasses the idea that hard work pays off and it’s important to keep working hard even if you think no one is noticing,” Moss said.

Texas Woman’s basketball will now prepare for the end of their conference play and move into post season tournaments.

“Preparing for these last few games we will be all in, getting familiar with them, and just treating all of them as very important and essential to our end goal. Because in the end, when we take people for granted that’s when we don’t play to our full potential,” Moss said.

The Pioneers will play at Kitty Magee arena on Thursday Feb. 26 against Texas A&M International and again on Saturday Feb. 28 vs Texas A&M Kingsville. Come support them on their road to the Lone Star Conference Tournament.

Bird Moffitt can be contacted via email at bmoffitt@twu.edu

Image credit Zoe Estrada