Pioneers and pucks, Texas Woman’s University hosts second Dallas Stars collaboration night

Texas Woman’s University’s Housing & Dining and Fitness & Recreation collaborated at the beginning of this year to give away hockey tickets to students. Each lucky winner found themselves invited to a Dallas Stars x TWU night on February 4 at 8:30 p.m.

After being approached by her supervisor with the idea of hosting this event, Dallas Stars fan and Guinn Hall Residence Director Ashleigh Dorsa reached out to the Dallas Stars’ group sales team. After exploring a possible partnership, Housing & Dining and Fitness & Recreation took over with a focus on logistics and funding to ensure students could participate without cost being a barrier.

“Each giveaway winner won two tickets – one for themselves and one for a friend – allowing them to bring someone they could enjoy the experience with and not feel discouraged from attending because they didn’t know any other attendees,” said Dorsa. “Coordinating group transportation and seating allowed participants to experience the game together as a TWU community. These intentional elements helped ensure the night felt like a shared university experience, not just a standard promotional event.”

After enjoying a swift and comfortable charter bus ride, the group of Pioneers found themselves surrounded by a sea of green, as Dallas Stars fans swarmed the American Airlines Center, ready to see their favorite team dominate against the St. Louise Blues. The tension was palpable as the score grew neck and neck, with a game-winning goal in the last 30 second by No. 14 Jamie Benn, pushing the Stars ahead of the Blues in a final score of 5 – 4.

By entering into the giveaway on Instagram, Vanessa Gonzalez was able to experience her first ever hockey game alongside her roommate and longtime Stars fan Abigail Londt. Both girls enjoyed the game and expressed how glad they were to attend.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity,” said Gonzalez. “I’ve been interested in going [to a hockey game] for quite some time now and what better way than winning free tickets!”

This is TWU’s second year hosting a Dallas Stars night and, given continued interest and positive response from students and staff, they hope to continue offering this experience in the future.

“Events like this help students build connections outside of the classroom while also introducing them to opportunities in the larger DFW community. By attending a professional sporting event together, students are able to experience what the area has to offer beyond campus and feel more connected to the region they live and study in,” said Dorsa. “Providing transportation and a group experience encourages students to explore activities they may not otherwise participate in. Ultimately, this kind of engagement helps students feel more connected not only to TWU, but also to the broader DFW community.”

