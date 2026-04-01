Pioneer gymnastics takes first in National Invitational

Texas Woman’s Gymnastics faced off against other top-ranking teams to win first place at the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics National Invitational Championship (WCGNIC). Their victory on March 27-29 marks the program’s second straight win at the WCGNIC.

The Pioneers had several award-winning performances at the WCGNIC. Kylie Minard earned her career high, 9.950, and claimed the Floor National Champion title. Caroline Browns tied for first, making her the WCGNIC uneven bars champion. Head Coach Lisa Bowerman earned her second career Coach of the Year honor.

Coming up, three athletes from TWU get the opportunity to compete at the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Regional in Tempe, Ariz. on Thursday, April 2. The gymnasts representing the Pioneers this year are junior Sophia Isbell on vault, junior Sophie Hernandez and sophomore Kyleigh Ghanbari on floor exercise. This is the first time since 2021 that a Texas Woman’s gymnast has qualified.

Bird Moffitt can be contacted via email at bmoffitt@twu.edu

Image Credit Samantha Yothers