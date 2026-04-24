Photo Story: Pioneer’s Guild renaissance festival

On April 7, 2026, TWU’s very own Pioneer’s Guild hosted a renaissance festival on the Hubbard lawn. Many students and organizations participated, and even more came out to enjoy the event and experience a little bit of renaissance magic. Here are some photos of the event, showcasing some of the organizations that helped with the event.

Jack Campbell, the president of Pioneer’s Guild, manning the organization’s main table. Here people could pick up a guide to the “king’s quest,” the festival’s scavenger hunt, and learn more about the organization. Pioneer’s Guild can be found @_pioneersguild_ on Instagram.

Another stop on the king’s quest, we have Kelsy Reid (left) and Hannah Solomon (right) manning the Lavender League table. The Lavender League is TWU’s only queer-focused student organization, and they can be found @thelavenderleague on Instagram.

Here we have Cody Leveck (left) and Van Bui (right), two members of the fledgling table top role playing game (or TTRPG) company Lamplighter Game Studios, which was born out of a group of TWU students’ passion for Dungeons & Dragons and other role-playing games. They can be found on Instagram @lamplighter.games.

Now for the vendors! On the left side of the foreground table, we have Avery Mathis (@avmat.art on Instagram), Willow Skidmore (@Works_by_Willow on Instagram), and Brittany Carter (@created_by_britt on Instagram). Manning her own table behind them was Maria Simpson (@soldemilagros on Instagram). All four of these lovely people made very impressive jewelry and trinkets to sell at the festival.

At the end of the event, Jack gathered everyone who had participated to thank them and give them a good send-off; a heartfelt end to his own labor of love.

Ari Costulis can be contacted via email at acostulis@twu.edu.