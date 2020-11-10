November Board of Regents meeting agenda

AGENDA

FULL BOARD MEETING

Friday, November 13, 2020, at 9:00 AM

Full Board Members: Regents Jester (Chair), Coleman, Doggett, Gallardo, Hyde, McDavid, Shepard,

Wilson, Wu, and Tyson (non-voting)

I. Call Full Board Meeting to Order

II. Consider Approval of the Minutes of the Full Board Meeting of August 14, 2020

III. Adjourn to Executive Closed Session

A. Deliberations Regarding Personnel Matters Relating to Appointment, Employment,

Evaluation, Reassignment, Duties, Discipline, or Dismissal of Public Officers or Employees

pursuant to Section 551.074 of the Texas Government Code

1. Consultation Regarding Personnel Matters

IV. Reconvene into Open Session and Take Any Possible Action Regarding Matters Discussed in

Executive Closed Session

V. Consent Agenda

A. Recommend Approval of the Audit Plan for Fiscal Year 2021

B. Recommend Approval of Renovations Projects in Guinn and Stark Halls

C. Recommend Approval of the Administrative Conference Tower 1 Building Foundation

Repair

D. Recommend Approval of the Quakertown Park Project

E. Recommend Approval of Revisions to the Tuition and Fee Policy

F. Recommend Approval of Acceptance of Grants

G. Recommend Approval of Faculty Tenure

VI. Presentation

A. Recognition in Honor and Memory of Dr. Sophie Lin Rydin

Presenters: Dr. Kimberly Russell, Vice President for University Advancement

VII. Full Board Agenda

A. Report on Texas Woman’s University Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Program

Presenters: Dr. Monica Mendez-Grant, Vice President for Student Life, Cadet Ryan

Lackovic, Graduate Student in the Business Program, and Cadet Sophia Bazzelle, Student

in the Nursing Program

B. Report on Texas Woman’s University Athletics

Presenters: Dr. Monica Mendez-Grant, Vice President for Student Life, Ms. Sandee Mott,

Director of Athletics, and Ms. Lisa Bowerman, Head Coach Gymnastics

C. Report on Texas Woman’s University Student Veterans

Presenters: Dr. Monica Mendez-Grant, Vice President of Student Life, Ms. Amy O’Keefe,

Executive Director Campus Alliance & Resource Education, and Mrs. Alexandra Pritchett,

Marine Corps Veteran and President of the Student Veterans Association

D. Report on Office of Governmental and Legislative Affairs

Presenters: Mr. Kevin Cruser, J.D., Director of Government Relations

E. Recommend Approval of Naming School of Occupational Therapy – Houston

Presenters: Dr. Kimberly Russell, Vice President for University Advancement

F. Recommend Approval of Revised Memorandum of Understanding between the Texas

Woman’s University Foundation and Texas Woman’s University

Presenters: Dr. Kimberly Russell, Vice President for University Advancement

G. Recommend Approval of Revisions to the University Gift Acceptance Policy

Presenters: Dr. Kimberly Russell, Vice President for University Advancement

VIII. Report on the Office of the Chancellor and President

Presenters: Dr. Carine M. Feyten, Chancellor and President

IX. Future Business

X. Regents’ Remarks

XI. Adjourn Full Board Meeting

The meeting will be live-streamed at https://twu.edu/regents/meeting-broadcast/.