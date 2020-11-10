November Board of Regents meeting agenda

AGENDA
FULL BOARD MEETING
Friday, November 13, 2020, at 9:00 AM
Full Board Members: Regents Jester (Chair), Coleman, Doggett, Gallardo, Hyde, McDavid, Shepard,
Wilson, Wu, and Tyson (non-voting)
I. Call Full Board Meeting to Order
II. Consider Approval of the Minutes of the Full Board Meeting of August 14, 2020
III. Adjourn to Executive Closed Session
A. Deliberations Regarding Personnel Matters Relating to Appointment, Employment,
Evaluation, Reassignment, Duties, Discipline, or Dismissal of Public Officers or Employees
pursuant to Section 551.074 of the Texas Government Code
1. Consultation Regarding Personnel Matters
IV. Reconvene into Open Session and Take Any Possible Action Regarding Matters Discussed in
Executive Closed Session
V. Consent Agenda
A. Recommend Approval of the Audit Plan for Fiscal Year 2021
B. Recommend Approval of Renovations Projects in Guinn and Stark Halls
C. Recommend Approval of the Administrative Conference Tower 1 Building Foundation
Repair
D. Recommend Approval of the Quakertown Park Project
E. Recommend Approval of Revisions to the Tuition and Fee Policy
F. Recommend Approval of Acceptance of Grants
G. Recommend Approval of Faculty Tenure
VI. Presentation
A. Recognition in Honor and Memory of Dr. Sophie Lin Rydin
Presenters: Dr. Kimberly Russell, Vice President for University Advancement
VII. Full Board Agenda
A. Report on Texas Woman’s University Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Program
Presenters: Dr. Monica Mendez-Grant, Vice President for Student Life, Cadet Ryan
Lackovic, Graduate Student in the Business Program, and Cadet Sophia Bazzelle, Student
in the Nursing Program
B. Report on Texas Woman’s University Athletics
Presenters: Dr. Monica Mendez-Grant, Vice President for Student Life, Ms. Sandee Mott,
Director of Athletics, and Ms. Lisa Bowerman, Head Coach Gymnastics
C. Report on Texas Woman’s University Student Veterans
Presenters: Dr. Monica Mendez-Grant, Vice President of Student Life, Ms. Amy O’Keefe,
Executive Director Campus Alliance & Resource Education, and Mrs. Alexandra Pritchett,
Marine Corps Veteran and President of the Student Veterans Association
D. Report on Office of Governmental and Legislative Affairs
Presenters: Mr. Kevin Cruser, J.D., Director of Government Relations
E. Recommend Approval of Naming School of Occupational Therapy – Houston
Presenters: Dr. Kimberly Russell, Vice President for University Advancement
F. Recommend Approval of Revised Memorandum of Understanding between the Texas
Woman’s University Foundation and Texas Woman’s University
Presenters: Dr. Kimberly Russell, Vice President for University Advancement
G. Recommend Approval of Revisions to the University Gift Acceptance Policy
2
Presenters: Dr. Kimberly Russell, Vice President for University Advancement
VIII. Report on the Office of the Chancellor and President
Presenters: Dr. Carine M. Feyten, Chancellor and President
IX. Future Business
X. Regents’ Remarks
XI. Adjourn Full Board Meeting
The meeting will be live-streamed at https://twu.edu/regents/meeting-broadcast/.
Be First to Comment