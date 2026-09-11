More than a pretty place: Protecting Alaska’s wildlife

I recently traveled to Alaska with the Texas Woman’s University volleyball team for a tournament, and I feel incredibly blessed that my sport gives me the opportunity to travel and experience places I may not have otherwise seen. From the moment I arrived, I was in constant awe of Alaska’s breathtaking scenery. The mountains touched the sky, and the valleys dipped down to the water that sparkled in the sun. I visited the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center and got to see native Alaskan animals such as moose, muskox, wolves, reindeer, wood bison and both brown and black bears. These animals and the beautiful landscapes inspired me to do some research; I wanted to know what I could do to help preserve them. What I found made me so sad. The current administration has not just been neglecting the Alaskan wildlife, but actively destroying it. The animals I encountered that day left me wanting to learn more about the species that make Alaska so unique, and what I discovered about their lives, habitats and growing threats to their existence is something I believe more people need to know.

Black bears

Black bears are the smallest bears in Alaska, although they don’t seem small when you come into contact with one. They can weigh up to 400 pounds, wearing a dense, thick coat to cover their stocky, muscular build. Black bears can actually range from black to brown or even cinnamon in color, so their fur isn’t the best way to identify them. Instead, pay attention to their build: black bears have a flatter face, bigger ears, shorter claws and a more rounded back without the large shoulder hump seen on brown bears.

Brown bears

Brown bears are some of the largest bears in Alaska, with some males weighing more than 1,000 pounds. They may look intimidating, but they’re generally solitary animals that prefer to keep their distance from people. Brown bears are omnivores and have a varied diet of berries, roots, insects, fish and other animals. During the summer, many gather near rivers to catch salmon, which gives them plenty of food before winter. They also have an incredible sense of smell and are surprisingly curious, often exploring their surroundings to find their next meal.

Moose

This iconic Alaskan animal was such a fascination to see in person. They are huge. Adult females typically weigh between 800 and 1,300 pounds, while males can reach a whopping 1,600 pounds! They also stand at a tremendous 7 feet. You would think an animal that big would be slow, but in reality they can run up to 35 miles per hour.

Muskox

I have never seen such a strange animal in person; a Muskox is an ancient species of arctic mammal. Despite their name literally saying “ox,” they are in the goat family. Their fur is a thick outer coat known as qiviut; it is considered one of the warmest materials in the world, and indigenous groups of the Alaskan region often made clothes out of it.

Wood bison

Wood bison are the northern relatives of the plains bison found throughout parts of the United States. They are the largest land animals in the Western Hemisphere, with some weighing more than 2,000 pounds! Their thick coats help protect them from Alaska’s harsh winters, while their large heads and curved horns give them their powerful appearance. Despite their size, wood bison mostly eat grasses, sedges and other plants. They are social animals and often travel in herds, making them an impressive sight when several are gathered together.

Wolves

These seemingly cuddly creatures are not your average canine. Wolves in Alaska can have fur ranging from dark gray, black or even tan. They are carnivores that typically eat deer, moose and caribou. A super cool fact about the Alaskan Wolves is that Alaska is the only state in the U.S. where wolves have never once appeared on the endangered species list, with an estimated population of 8,000.

American marten

This little guy is absolutely adorable. Martens belong to the mustelidae family. They are known for their soft, dense fur, which ranges from pale yellow to dark brown and black. Their large, furry paws allow the marten to travel easily in dense snow. These paws hide very sharp claws, best used for climbing trees and holding their prey.

These animals are threatened with endangerment as the government neglects their natural habitats. The Trump administration has weakened protections for endangered wildlife by removing a long-standing Endangered Species Act rule that considered destroying an animal’s habitat a form of harm. For decades, the law protected places animals depend on for food, shelter and breeding. The new rule makes it easier for industries such as oil, mining and logging to modify or destroy important wildlife habitat. Conservation groups warn that this could put already vulnerable species at greater risk because habitat loss is one of the leading causes of species decline and extinction.

If you want to protect these amazing animals and make a difference in their environment, consider visiting the Alaskan Wildlife Conservation Center website to learn more about sponsoring animals, donating and volunteering.

Bird Moffitt can be contacted via email at bmoffitt@twu.edu

Photos by Bird Moffitt