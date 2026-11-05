Minerva’s Market unveils new sign and 125k Kroger donation

On Oct. 21, TWU staff was joined by Kroger representatives to celebrate the importance, future, and evolution of Minerva’s Market on campus. At the event, Minerva’s Market unveiled a new sign and guest speakers spoke of the growth and significance of the resource. In addition, Kroger, committed to their Zero Hunger Zero Waste initiative, donated a check of $125,000 to honor TWU’s 125th anniversary and help support Minerva’s Market.

As part of TWU’s Campus Alliance for Resource Education (CARE), Minerva’s Market is located in Brackenridge Hall and partners with the Tarrant Area Food Bank to create a comfortable food pantry for students. By providing free food items on campus, they work to eliminate food insecurity among students. As explained on their website, their mission is “focused on student success through supporting students who are hungry, fostering an increased understanding of food insecurity and providing a space for students to volunteer. ”

TWU Chancellor Carine M. Feyten, began the opening remarks of the presentation stating, “This is a fitting moment in our 125th anniversary, and also for generations, Texas Woman’s has helped students imagine a different future for themselves and their families. So we wanted to have an opportunity to build that life.” Feyten explained that working to eliminate hunger in students promotes students’ well-being, in turn supporting their education and future.

Executive Director of CARE, Amy O’Keefe, also spoke at the event and expressed, “a very special thanks to our friends at Kroger for this extraordinary investment in our students,” and explained that the donation will help with “ensuring our students have reliable access to fresh nutritious food so they can focus on their education.” O’Keefe also shared how successful Minerva’s Market is in cultivating an accepting environment on campus: “There’s another message students receive when they walk through our doors, and that is that you matter, your education matters and that you don’t have to navigate every challenge alone.” She shared that Kroger’s donation demonstrates the “power of community relationships” and shows “our pioneers that our local grocer, Kroger, stands behind their dream.”

President of Kroger’s Texas division, Rudy DiPietro, made the final remarks, noting the excellent craftsmanship of the layout of Minerva’s Market, the importance of community and his enthusiasm for the collaboration: “I’m even more excited after meeting these great people today and understanding the vision for this space…[and TWU] taking care of community and these students, so we appreciate the partnership.”

For more information regarding Minerva’s Market, visit their webpage.

Zoey Ortiz can be contacted via email at aortiz53@twu.edu