Long Story Short contest 2025

Calling all Texas Woman’s University creatives! If you have a passion for writing, then don’t miss out on the 2025 TWU Long Story Short competition. Hosted in partnership with the TWU Write Site, the TWU Library, and the Department of Language, Culture, and Gender Studies, this competition is an opportunity for students to submit their short stories and win big.

“Submissions open on Sept. 29 [at 9 a.m.]… and close on Nov. 2 [at Midnight],” says Dr. Rachel Johnston, Write Site Director. “This contest is a way for all the universities who work with Short Edition to promote writing with their students and compete against each other. This is TWU’s first year participating in the contest, and the fifth year Short Edition has run the contest.”

The Long Story Short contest began in 2020 as a way to support, reward and publish student’s creative writing. This year, the winners and other selected stories will be published in over 500 of the Short Edition’s story dispensers worldwide, and, through the new university partnership, two short story dispensers will be placed on campus.

All submitted works will be published on the Short Edition webpage on Nov. 3 and the public will be invited to participate in the selection of the public winner by voting for their favorite story from Nov. 3 through Nov. 23. During this time, the editorial team will select one jury’s winner and one jury’s coup de cœur (jury’s favorite), and winners will be announced on Dec. 3.

The jury’s winner and the public winner will be awarded $550 each. The jury’s coup de cœur will be awarded $400. In addition, Short Edition will be considering all submissions for international publication.

“Regardless of the outcome, contests of this nature are always worth entering. They provide opportunities to connect with others and to be part of a bigger collective of writers that provides support and encouragement in your writing journey,” says Jenny Nix, LCGS intern. “More than anything, it is about believing in yourself enough to take that first step, because your work is worth sharing. Many of us struggle with confidence in our writing, but you may surprise yourself. Even if you’re questioning it right now, just the simple act of entering is a powerful reminder that you are capable.”

All departments involved in the contest will be co-hosting a launch party in the TWU Library’s living room on Sept. 29 at 12:30 p.m..

“We will celebrate the launch of the contest and reveal the theme for this year’s essay contest as well as a super exciting surprise opportunity solely for TWU students that is coming up this year,” says Dr. Rachel Johnston, Write Site Director. “Please join us for cake, tea, and some fun writing activities.”

For more information on the Long Story Short contest, check out the Short Edition website.

