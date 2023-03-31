Lasso staff bring home 7 awards in statewide TIPA competition

The Lasso staff won seven awards at the Texas Intercollegiate Press Association (TIPA) conference for work that was published in 2022.

Graphic designer Stephanie Vo won first place for her graphic in the story “Undergraduate degree in multicultural women’s studies” in the illustration category. Vo also received an honorable mention for her graphic in the story “Experiences of women across the country shared by TWU students and alumni.”

Engagement Editor Karyme Flores won second place in the Critical Review category for her article “Review: ‘My Policeman’ glorifies violence against LGBTQ+ during the 50s.”

Editor-in-Chief Maddie Ray won first place in the Breaking News category for their article “Termination of Greek life advisor sparks petition.” Ray also won first place for her piece “Opinion: Drag artists are not a danger to your child” and third place for her article “Opinion: Ignorance of the law becomes a weapon against victims” in the Editorial category.

Additionally, the Lasso’s website received an honorable mention.