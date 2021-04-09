Lasso staff bring home 17 awards in statewide TIPA competition

The Lasso staff won 17 awards at the Texas Intercollegiate Press Association (TIPA) conference last month for work that was published in 2020.

TIPA began in 1909 and is now the oldest state collegiate press association in the country. There are typically 25 on-site competitions during the annual conference, which evaluates collegiate journalism at two- and four-year colleges and universities across the state. The conference was conducted virtually this year and featured professional speakers in the field of journalism rather than live competitions.

Lasso staff watched the conference and awards ceremony for previously published work virtually.

Longtime page editor Anissa Clark won second place for her interactive graphic in the story “COVID-19 in North Texas: A timeline,” for the Interactive Graphic category.

Graphic designer Drexiel Desquitado won second place in the Division 4 Illustration competition for her piece accompanying the opinion article, “Latinxs and Hispanics are not interchangeable.” Former staff member and TWU alum Angelica Monsour received an honorable mention in the same category for her piece for the editorial titled “SAD? These tips might help.”

Former staff member Anna Galluzzi won second place in the category Environmental Portrait for her photo featuring a student working on her artwork.

Editor-in-Chief Amber Gaudet brought in a first-place award in the category Headline Writing for her headline “Zora’s Harlem: Rediscovered works highlight richness of folklorist’s legacy.”

Gaudet also won second place in the Division 4 Breaking News competition with her story, “Students and faculty evacuated, examined for fume exposure at Redbud Theatre Complex,” along with winning third place in the Critical Review category for her review of “These Shining Lives,” a TWU theatre performance that took place in February 2020.

Former reporter Sabrina Gomez received an honorable mention in the Critical Review category for her review of “The Haunting of Bly Manor.”

Former copy editor and TWU alumna Plamedie Ifasso won third place in the Division 4 Feature Story competition with her story, “Local charity feeds Denton ISD students during extended break,” which highlighted local nonprofit Lovepacs Denton.

Copy editor Gakenia Njenga received an honorable mention for her headline, “Candy crush: Settling the debate about the most binge-worthy Halloween treats,” in the category Headline Writing. She also received an honorable mention for her story, “Pioneer gymnastics defeated by number one Oklahoma,” in the category Sports Game Story.

Staff writer Laura Pearson won third place in the General News category with her story, “Pandemic brings increased anxiety, depression rates for students,” which examined the mental health issues TWU students are facing from the pandemic.

Sarah Pham, The Lasso’s photographer, won first place in the Division 4 Sports Action Photo category for her photo that was taken at a Texas Woman’s University basketball game.

Pham also won third place in the same category for her photo at a TWU gymnastics meet, along with winning second place for her photo at a TWU MLK service event in the category Photo Story. She also won second place in the Division 4 General News Photo competition for her photo at a drag show that was hosted by TWU, along with winning third place in the category Feature Photo for her photo at a visual arts exhibition.

A full list of winners is available on TIPA’s website.