Former President Trump announces presidential campaign for 2024

Former President Trump announced he is running for president on Nov. 15, marking his third bid for the US Presidency.

This comes after the end result of the 2020 Presidential election, the Jan. 6 capitol riot and his claims that he was the actual winner of the 2020 election, the polarized controversies of his time in office may affect his chances of reelection.

In Trump’s election announcement, he commented on the work ethic of the American people and the accomplishments during his time in office. Trump states “Our nation was at the pinnacle of power, prosperity and prestige, towering above all rivals, vanquishing all enemies, and striding into the future, confident and so strong. In four short years, everyone was doing great. Men, women, African Americans, Asian Americans, Hispanic Americans. Everybody was thriving like never before.”

Following Trump’s announcement for reelection, many reacted to it, both Republicans and Democrats. Republicans like Marjorie Taylor Greene announced before Trump’s official announcement that he has her full support and endorsement as the 2024 Republican Presidential nominee. While Democrats such as Texas Democratic Party chair Gilberto Hinojosa reacted on Twitter by saying “We fully expect having this extremist joke of a losing candidate at the top of the Republican ticket will help us in our mission of flipping Texas into a state where working families are given a fighting chance instead of being sold out to the highest corporate CEO campaign donor.”

The decision on who his vice president will be is still undecided. Republicans speculate that there is a low chance of Trump choosing former Vice President Mike Pence after his reaction to the Jan. 6 capitol riot. At the same time, Republicans also prefer that he pick Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as his possible vice president because he is a Republican Conservative and has built a strong relationship with Trump, both politically and personally.

About a week after Trump’s announcement, the new CEO of Twitter Elon Musk decided to reinstate Trump’s Twitter account after an online poll showed that 51.8% of the respondents voted that Trump’s account should be reinstated. Trump has yet to react to the reinstatement of his account.

