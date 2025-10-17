Faith, free speech and dialogue: debate on TWU campus

As the popularity of ‘traveling college debates’ continues to spread across the nation, Texas Woman’s University became a stop on social media evangelist Roderek Blassingame Jr. ‘s College Tour for Christ. After making two stops at the University of North Texas, armed with microphones, speakers, and cameras, Blassingame prepared for a two-hour open debate with TWU students over faith, sexuality and more on Wednesday, October 8th.

“Denton as a whole [has] very diverse opinions… and I love that. [It’s] a big motivator for me to go to places that I know my takes as a Bible believing Christian would be controversial,” says Blassingame Jr. “Not to stir up controversy, but to bring the controversial things and help pull people back to [a] middle ground of ‘this may be controversial, but let’s think about this logically’ and hopefully, even if we come out disagreeing, we can see eye to eye in terms of…I respect your beliefs as long as you respect mine.”

Inspired by Charlie Kirk’s infamous debate style, Blassingame Jr. has been planning his college tour since March with the main intention of spreading the word of Jesus Christ.

“Everything [that] happened with Charlie Kirk… pushed me to be even more forward [and] passionate,” says Blassingame Jr. “And to kind of pick up his mic [and] pick up my own mic that God has given me and to do it in [a similar debate form]. I’ve seen it definitely be very helpful.”

Students crowd around the debate on Wednesday, October 8th in the late afternoon.

During the two-hour discourse, he invited TWU students to come up to his table and converse with him, drawing a huge crowd outside of the Student Union, largely in part due to the four signs he set up in front of his table as discussion starters.

“One of the signs [says] ‘Jesus is God’,” says Blassingame Jr. “Another sign is ‘I’m an ex-gay, let’s talk about it’…‘rape is only wrong because of God,’ and my last sign is ‘Christianity is true, Buddha is dead. Muhammad is dead. Jesus is alive.’”

The bold signs and heated topics quickly drew reactions from passersby, sparking both curiosity and discomfort among students. While some appreciated the opportunity for open dialogue, others questioned Blassingame Jr.’s approach and messaging.

“If he is trying to make a point about something… this is not the way he should be presenting it. Because the way he’s presenting it right now is harmful,” says Freshman Kaliyah Sims.

Students hold up signs protesting the debate.

TWU students had complicated feelings about the tabling, expressing a range of opinions on hot-button issues such as the line between free speech and respect for diverse identities on campus.

“It’s beneficial if it’s done the right way and conducted well. When there’s name-calling and things that shouldn’t be addressed in certain settings, then it’s not acceptable,” stated a Senior Kinesiology major. “But… he’s just out here explaining things and answering questions in a respectful manner. I think it’s okay and it’s eye-opening for people to hear his different thoughts and feelings.”

However, not all students shared the sentiment, and many felt the debate was futile, arguing it achieved nothing.

“[Debates like Blasingame Jr. ‘s are] not effective; it just wastes people’s time,” stated a Freshman Biology major. “It causes division [and] conflict, and there’s no greater good.”

Students who felt unaffected ignored the debate entirely, saying that tablings like Blassingame Jr. ‘s have become a common sight on college campuses.

“Some people could get offended by it, but for me personally, [I’m not],” said Freshman Stephen Thomas. “Even if it’s not my beliefs, I don’t really mind it because [it’s another person’s] beliefs [that] they’re just trying to show you.”

Blassingame debates with students.

Other students were reminded of the ongoing national tensions between freedom of expression and the attempt to have an inclusive environment at TWU.

“What’s concerning to me is that there are gay people on campus, and I’m one of them,” says freshman Kaliyah Sims, referencing Blassingame Jr. ‘s ‘ex-gay’ sign. “I don’t want to see stuff like this on campus… especially since the gay community is already facing a lot of issues right now.”

Despite the divided responses Blassingame Jr. received, he remains passionate about his mission and stands strong on his beliefs.

“I don’t do this for the Republican party [or] for the Democratic party,” says Blassingame Jr. “I don’t do this for anybody but Jesus. I follow him and no man-made institution, and that’s what I would encourage others to do.”

As college debates continue to rise across the U.S., local universities like TWU and UNT will likely become stages for ideological clashes and controversial conversations, challenging students to navigate the balance between open dialogue and mutual respect.

Isabella Castillo can be reached via email at icastillo4@twu.edu