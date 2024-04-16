Eclipse April 8, 2024

On Monday, April 8, 2024, Texas witnessed a rare spectacle: a total solar eclipse.

A total solar eclipse differs from what Texans witnessed on October 23, 2023; an annular solar eclipse. The difference comes down to that a total eclipse covers the sun completely while an annular solar eclipse leaves a ring of the sun still visible, known as the ring of fire.

The last total solar eclipse that passed over Texas occurred on July 19, 1878, over 146 years ago. Texas witnessed other instances where a solar eclipse occurred, but it only saw partial. According to NASA maps that show where the shadow of the eclipse goes, it usually goes through the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, not usually hitting North America.

“Before the eclipse in 2017, the last total solar eclipse to cross North America was in 1979. That was the first eclipse whose path of totality crossed the entire continent in 99 years,” said Virginia Tech astrophysicist Nahum Arav in an interview with CBS News.

On April 8, Texas Woman’s hosted an Eclipse Party in front of Hubbard Hall. They handed out custom solar eclipse glasses and food. Approximately 100 students came to watch this interstellar event. Even people from surrounding communities came to TWU to experience this event. For example, first-year Christian Reyes came from Tarrant County College and was thrilled to watch with his friends.

“I was extremely excited to see this eclipse, I tagged along with a friend to see the eclipse. Reyes said “It was brighter than I expected. Luckily TWU had solar eclipse glasses.”

Many, like Christian, started to prepare for this eclipse such as first-year student Ahiny Alba. She went to grocery stores looking for eclipse glasses but couldn’t get her hands on some due to the high demand.

Alba was excited to see the total eclipse. She’s one of the first ones to go to the Eclipse Party and get ready for the amazing experience. Alba wanted to watch the eclipse because she had heard so much about it and wanted to experience it for herself.

“I wasn’t going to miss out on this major event.” Alba said “Once I got wind of the news, we were going to experience a total solar eclipse. I made sure I was ready for it.”

Another student shared that the total solar eclipse was going to be the first-ever eclipse that she would see. First-year Leslie Solis is another student who arrived early to the Eclipse Party to set up where she would grab a good spot to view the eclipse, and for it being her first eclipse she was not disappointed.

“It was honestly really euphoric, it is different about hearing it and actually experiencing it,” said Solis.

According to CBS News, who received their information from NASA, the next total eclipse will take place in the years 2044 and 2045—20 years from now. Unfortunately, Texas is not in the path of the eclipse, but Texans will witness part of it on August 12, 2045, according to NASA.

