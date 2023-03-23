Different plant-based restaurants in Denton

Since the opening of Mean Greens Café, a vegan dining hall at the University of North Texas, Denton has offered increasing options for plant-based, vegetarian and vegan students.

Soulgood

Soulgood’s quick service restaurant was first opened on Texas Woman’s University’s campus in the spring of 2022 and has quickly become a favorite among students. Offering a full vegan breakfast and lunch menu, the restaurant established an excellent option for plant-based students at TWU and in the Denton area.

“Each meal, beverage, dessert, catering or food truck reservation you make with Soulgood is used to give back to the community in some way,” Soulgood’s website said.

The restaurant uses a portion of its proceeds to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, as well as partnering with local programs to create relatable, affordable and accessible vegan food.

Mashup Market

Nestled across the street from UNT’s campus, Mashup Market specializes in unique plant-based, dairy-free and gluten-free foods. Inside the market, there are specialty vegan foods such as chips, ice cream and frozen quick meals.

Mashup Market provides consumers who have dietary restrictions the opportunity to access unique food and products while supporting small and local businesses, according to their website.

The market also hosts a deli that serves menu items such as Italian subs, steak and cheese sandwiches, reuben sandwiches, crunchwraps and nachos.

Pepitas Vegan Taqueria

In 2008, the Landeros family opened Milpa Kitchen and Catering. Years later, after a choice to go vegan, Edgar Landeros’ family decided to follow suit and open a 100% vegan restaurant on UNT’s campus to spread both their diet and their traditional recipes.

The restaurant hosts a variety of Mexican classics such as al pastor tacos, birria tacos, flautas, fajitas and tres leches cake.

Spiral Diner

With storefronts in Denton, Dallas and Fort Worth, Spiral Diner is a local chain focused on providing vegan meals and baked goods

First opening in 2002 by founder Amy McNutt, the restaurant chain has expanded and represents one of the most unusual success stories in the restaurant world: a vegan restaurant that started in Cowtown and not only survived, but thrived, according to their website.

The restaurant offers holiday meals for Thanksgiving and Christmas, as well as a regular menu consisting of specials such as nachos, burgers, sandwiches, salads and breakfast all day.

