Denton County reports 15 new cases, raising countywide total to 288

Denton County Public Health confirmed 15 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday afternoon, increasing the countywide total to 288. There are no new cases associated with the Denton State Supported Living Center, whose case count remains at 49 residents and 22 staff members infected, according to a news release.

The new confirmed cases, up from 273 Friday, came from the cities of Flower Mound, The Colony, Double Oak, Little Elm, Carrollton, Dallas, Frisco and an unincorporated southeast location.

More than 200 individuals are currently in home isolation and 64 are in hospital isolation. Four individuals have recovered since Friday, bringing the total of recovered patients to 67. Six COVID-19 related deaths have been confirmed in Denton County; no new deaths have been reported since Friday.

Those who tested positive were reported to have symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath, though some patients may experience more severe symptoms and complications. Symptoms may appear as early as two days and as late as 14 days after exposure to the virus. Individuals showing signs of suspected illness due to COVID-19 are encouraged by the DCPH to contact a healthcare provider or emergency department immediately.

DCPH is continuously investigating and confirming cases as new data is released. For updates on COVID-19 in Denton County, visit their website.

Gakenia Njenga can be reached at gnjenga@twu.edu.

Featured image: Denton County Public Health. Photo by Amber Gaudet.