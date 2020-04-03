Denton County confirms sixth COVID-19 related death, 19 new cases

Denton County Public Health confirmed the sixth COVID-19 related death along with 19 additional cases Friday afternoon, raising the countywide total to 273.

The patient was a female resident in her 70s living in a nursing facility in Lewisville who had been hospitalized after being exposed to the virus through local transmission. The news of her death comes just one day after the fifth COVID-19 related death was reported.

“As we report the loss of a sixth life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, we hope everyone will take a moment to keep our fellow residents affected by this pandemic in your thoughts and prayers,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads said in a news release. “The seriousness of taking precautions cannot be overstated. With community spread endemic in our county, we must take the necessary steps to ensure we do not contribute to the problem.”

The additional 19 cases raises the total in the city of Denton to 31, Carrollton to 22, The Colony to 16, Flower Mound to 13, Lewisville to 23, Little Elm to 16, unincorporated Denton to 27, Corinth to five, and Lake Dallas to four.

Out of the 273 cases, 211 patients are in home isolation, 60 are in hospital isolation and two are pending investigation. 104 patients were exposed to the disease through local transmission, 73 were exposed via recent travel, 93 were exposed through contact with a confirmed case and three pending investigation.

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reported experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness. Symptoms may include fever, shortness of breath and cough and may appear in two to 14 days. DCPH recommends that individuals reach out to their medical provider before arriving to the hospital to prevent the spread of exposure.

