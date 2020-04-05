Denton County confirms seventh death, 16 new cases

Denton County has confirmed its seventh COVID-19 related death and 16 new cases Sunday, eight of which are among Denton State Supported Living Center staff.

The patient was a male resident of a nursing facility in Lewisville in his 90s who had been hospitalized after contracting the virus via local transmission.

“As we report the loss of a seventh life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, we hope everyone will take a moment to keep our fellow residents affected by this pandemic in your thoughts and prayers,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads said in a Denton County Public Health news release. “The seriousness of taking precautions cannot be overstated. With community spread endemic in our county, we must take the necessary steps to ensure we do not contribute to the problem.”

DSSLC has 14 new staff cases of COVID-19, but six live outside Denton County and are not reflected in the case count, which climbed to 304 Sunday afternoon. The eight staff members who live in Denton County are reflected in the case count for the cities they live in. The number of DSSLC resident cases remains at 50, and Denton County Public Health reported all residents except two had been tested as of late last month.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission stationed four EMT units at DSSLC for patients needing hospital transport and implemented a plan to deliver on-site care to patients with milder cases of COVID-19 earlier this month. DSSLC and the City of Denton continue to have the highest case counts in Denton County, followed by Unincorporated Denton and Carrollton, which each have 29. A total of 69 patients in Denton County have recovered from the virus.

Patients with COVID-19 report fever, cough and shortness of breath and experience symptoms two to 14 days after infection. DCPH encourages those experiencing symptoms to call ahead before arriving at their emergency department or health care provider’s office to limit the spread of the virus.

