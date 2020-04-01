Denton County confirms 25 new cases, countywide total increases to 231

Denton County Public Health confirmed 25 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the countywide total to 231, according to a press release Wednesday.

The new total includes four additional cases in both Frisco and Carrollton, three each in Little Elm and Unincorporated Denton, two in the City of Denton and Lewisville, and one each in The Colony, Dallas, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Highland Village, Plano and Trophy Club. Denton County has not confirmed any new cases at the Denton State Supported Living Center, which had 50 resident cases as of Tuesday.

The cases come one day after the Denton County Commissioners Court adopted an extension of the countywide stay-at-home mandate, which will be in effect through at least April 7 and probably longer, Denton County Judge Andy Eads said in a news conference Tuesday. Gov. Greg Abbott also called Tuesday for nonessential activities to be restricted across Texas through April 3 and schools to remain closed until May 4 to help slow the spread of COVID-19 across the state, which had 3,266 cases and 41 deaths as of Tuesday afternoon.

Patients with COVID-19 report fever, coughing and shortness of breath. DCPH is working to identify and contact anyone who may have been exposed to the virus.

