Denton County announces third COVID-19 death, 26 new cases

Denton County Public Health announced the third COVID-19 related death and 26 new cases in Denton County this afternoon, increasing the countywide total to 191.

The patient was in her 60s and a resident of unincorporated Denton County and had previously been hospitalized after being exposed to the disease through local transmission.

“The news of a third individual’s death due to COVID-19 is tragic,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads said in a news release. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this difficult time.”

The additional cases have raised the total at Denton State Supported Living Center to 49, and the number of DSSLC staff cases to 22. Four new DSSLC resident cases are reflected in today’s total and eight additional staff members have tested positive, which is reflected in their respective cities of residence. Two additional DSSLC staff have also tested positive for coronavirus, but they live outside of Denton County and are not reflected in the total.

The total includes new cases in the City of Denton, which now has 23 cases, the second-highest number of cases in the county, cases in unincorporated Denton County which now has 17 and Carrollton which now has 15. 107 of the patients are male while the remaining 84 are female. Of the 191 cases,146 are in home isolation, 38 in hospital isolation and seven pending investigation.

“This situation underscores the need to follow the stay-at-home mandate,” Eads said. “We need everyone’s cooperation to help protect the health of all our residents, especially our most vulnerable.”

Featured Image courtesy of U.S Army