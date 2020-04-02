Denton County announces fifth COVID-19 related death, 23 new cases

Denton County Public Health reported the fifth COVID-19 related death in the county and 23 new cases Thursday, according to a news release.

The patient was a male resident of Carrollton in his 70s who was previously reported as being hospitalized after contracting the virus via local transmission.

“As we report the loss of a fifth life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, we hope everyone will take a moment to keep our fellow residents affected by this pandemic in your thoughts and prayers,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads said. “The seriousness of taking precautions cannot be overstated. With community spread endemic in our county, we must take the necessary steps to ensure we do not contribute to the problem.”

The 23 additional cases reported by DCPH brings the countywide total to 254 and includes two Denton State Supported Living Center staff members. A total of 25 DSSLC staff have tested positive for COVID-19, including 20 residing in Denton County and five who live elsewhere and are not reflected in the county case count. Today’s count also includes five new cases in the City of Denton; four in Dallas; two each in Carrollton, Little Elm, and unincorporated Denton; one each in Copper Cannon, Corinth, Frisco, The Colony, Lewisville, and Prosper; and the first case in Fort Worth.

The University of North Texas also announced Thursday that a staffer and student have tested positive for coronavirus, according to a report from the Denton Record-Chronicle. Thursday’s cases are in addition to a confirmed case last week in a student who returned from a trip to New Orleans. It’s not clear where the staffer and student reside and if they are included in Denton County’s case count.

DCPH is working to identify anyone who may have been exposed to the virus. Patients with COVID-19 report fever, cough and shortness of breath and experience symptoms two to 14 days after infection. DCPH encourages those experiencing symptoms to call ahead before arriving at their emergency department or healthcare provider’s office to limit the spread of the virus.

