Denton community market displays local businesses

The Denton Community Market is a weekly farmer’s and art market located in downtown Denton. Now entering its 14th season, the non-profit, producer-only event maintains its mission to “bring together visitors with local artists, craftspeople, farmers, and food producers.”

Over 130 vendors have become members of the DCM since its establishment in 2009. Denton Community Market vendors offer an array of goods and services that include fresh produce, baked goods, trinkets and massages. Booths from the local government and community organizations are also stationed around the market. Additionally, the market provides volunteer and performance opportunities through applications on its website.

Community members look at the Pinned Ptera booth on April 15, 2023 | Photo credit: Maddie Ray Stuffed animals for sale at the Denton Community Market | Photo credit: Maddie Ray

TWU alumna Jasmin Manzano has been to the community market five times since she has lived in Denton, and has gone to the event twice since its 2023 reopening at the beginning of April.

“I like seeing all the dogs and all the random plants and the coffee,” Manzano said.

Vendor Kinnaree Gilbert also said that her favorite part of the event is being able to watch the dogs, in addition to seeing the marketgoers and their kids.

Gilbert operates Sweet Little Things, a family-owned booth that sells stuffed animals, pillows and other handmade items. She began selling at the community market eight years ago because she wanted to offer something simple for the local children. “People here appreciate all [our] handiwork,” Gilbert said.

The Denton Community Market is also the only market north of Dallas that provides both a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) token program for staple foods and a Women, Infants and Children (WIC) voucher program for local produce. A USDA grant enables the DCM to give lower-income community members access to qualifying items at the market. Individuals under SNAP may receive wooden tokens to use at the market, while those with WIC benefits can obtain a voucher booklet.

Several accolades have been given to the event over the years. The DCM website notes that the market is part of a state-designated cultural district. In 2018, GuideStar recognized the Denton Community Market for its transparency as a nonprofit organization by awarding it with its Bronze Seal of Transparency. The DCM also upheld a seven-year streak of earning second place for Best Community Event during the 2019 Best of Denton competition.

The Denton Community Market is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., running from April through November at 317 W. Mulberry St.

