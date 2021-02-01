Blotter: Former student comes forward about alleged on-campus rape

This blotter covers Jan. 19-28

A former Texas Woman’s University student told campus police last week she was raped by her boyfriend in her dorm room at Guinn Hall in September 2015, according to a police report.

The 24-year-old white woman, who was 18 at the time of the alleged rape, told police Jan. 26 that her then-boyfriend forced himself on her when she refused to have sex with him. She said she is in therapy now and wanted to press charges, according to the report.

The report does not mention the ex-boyfriend’s age, though it lists that he is a white male; there is no mention of any affiliation with TWU.

Guinn Hall — A resident told campus police her roommate’s boyfriend was harassing her and threatening to kill her and her family, according to a report.

The 18-year-old white student went to the Department of Public Safety around 4:30 p.m. the afternoon of Jan. 23 to report what she said was harassment by the man, who she told police she’s never met but has been contacting her through texts and social media.

The white man dating her roommate, whose age isn’t listed in the report, told police he has never spoke to the accuser and did not threaten her. He was trespassed from campus, according to the report.

The case is pending, as the woman that filed the report has not told police whether she wants to press charges or not, Clery compliance officer Autumn Oehlschlager said.

1610 Bell Avenue — A student told police she was the victim of a hit-and-run while crossing Bell Avenue Jan. 24, according to a police report.

The 19-year-old Black student told police she and two friends left the dining hall around 5:30 p.m. and crossed Bell at the Chapel Dr. intersection when she was struck by a silver Chevy. She did not seek medical attention, but police took photos of her left ankle when she went to the station to file a report.

The vehicle did not stop, according to the report. The woman declined to press charges.

Woodland Street — A man found asleep in a vehicle Jan. 21 was ticketed after officers found a pipe with marijuana residue in his glove box, according to a report.

Officers noticed a red and white Ford pickup with a paper tag in the lot of the TWU intramural field around 8:30 a.m. and found two men and a dog asleep inside. The driver, a 22-year-old white male, who has no affiliation with TWU, told campus police he stopped to rest.

The man had no warrants but admitted to having a marijuana pipe in the glove compartment. He received a ticket for possession of paraphernalia and was told he could not sleep on TWU property.

Response activity – TWU’s Department of Public Safety responded to 87 dispatched and officer-initiated calls between Jan. 19 and Jan. 28.

