Column: DIY a day to keep the boredom away

Even though you may still have Zoom classes to attend and assignments galore to complete, you
may be finding yourself with a bit of extra time on your hands. For those of you overwhelmed
with alone time and bored out of your wits, here are a couple DIYS to keep you from calling it
quits this week:
- All you need is yarn and scissors to make this pom-pom bookmark. For a soothing mind break, you can take a few minutes away from schoolwork to make some in a couple of different colors.
- For more advanced crafters, this ribbon bookmark can help you take your bookmark-making to the next level. This project requires a few more supplies, but the result is worth the investment.
- Maybe you aren’t a bookworm, but you want to improve your home décor while you’re stuck inside. DIYing this gold leaf vase is an easy, effective way to make glass in your home classier.
- You may have picked back up on sewing while you’ve had more time at home. A cute way to make your sewing station your own is to DIY these mason jar pin cushions that can serve two purposes in one as a container for buttons or small bobbins.
- This DIY is a little trickier, but now more than ever is it a good idea to have a hand sanitizer pouch handy.
- For a color accent in your kitchen or just a fun project to do with your kids or siblings, this plant wall art is a quick and fun way to get out in nature and make something more out of your evening walk.
- For our last DIY this week, there are lots of ways to start seeds using cardboard tubes. After you play the smoking toilet prank on your quarantine buddy, get a second use out of your toilet paper and paper towel rolls.
If you do any of these DIYs, feel free to share it on social media and tag us @twulasso. Happy
crafting!
