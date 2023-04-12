Career Connections Center highlights resources for students

As of March 2023, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that 5.8 million people are unemployed nationwide. For those struggling to find footing in the working world, the Texas Woman’s University Career Connections Center boasts a wide array of professional resources available to students, staff and faculty.

The Career Connections website is broken down into sections for TWU’s five colleges, exploratory or undecided students, and the Houston and Dallas campuses. Across all sections are featured articles, resources and videos promoted by Career Connections. Additionally, a listing of featured employers is specialized to each college page and the undecided page.

The Career Connections site can further cater to one’s specific needs using its community filter. Students, graduate students, prospective students, families, alumni and more can use this tool to access an overview of what services are available to them. For example, current students can contact a Career Consultant for their college to discuss the trajectory of their major, job searches, graduate school plans and more.

Career Ambassador Rebekah Peacock states that Career Consultants can help students build their resumes, write cover letters, develop a LinkedIn profile and set up a Handshake account.

“[Career Consultants] are there to help you pursue your career goals,” Peacock said. “As soon as you start your first class in college, you should set up a meeting with a Career Consultant to help you start that process for career readiness.”

These appointments are scheduled through Handshake. Users can ask a consultant to guide them through services such as career advising, mock interviews, internships, experiential learning, networking and salary negotiation.

The TWU Career Connections Center also hosts frequent events, both virtually and in person. These events can range from online seminars to mixers, workshops and career fairs.

“I feel like a lot of students don’t even know that the Career Connections Center exists,” Peacock said. “We have so many wonderful resources, and we can help you build your resume with our templates and guides. If you also have a TWU email, you can also use LinkedIn Learning for free through the center, and you can learn a lot of skills for free. Getting set up on Handshake can help you get an entry-level position or internship as well.”

The Career Connections Center is located in Suite 200 of Woodcock Hall, open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jocelyn Truong can be reached via email at jtruong1@twu.edu.