Book Review: Writers and Lovers

Four years ago I first read “Writers & Lovers” by Lily King and remembered enjoying it so much I considered it one of my favorite books. As years passed, my appreciation stayed, but my memory grew foggy when thinking of what warranted my opinion. I began to grow curious if my feelings would remain the same, or if time had shifted my perspective, so I decided to pick it up again. During my second time reading, I quickly got lost in the world that King created and by the end, I remembered that what made it so memorable is that it’s filled with hope.

“Reading the book feels like waiting for the clouds to break- a kind of gorgeous agony” (Bari, The Guardian).

Published in 2020, “Writers and Lovers” is a fiction novel set in Massachusetts in the late 90’s. It follows Casey Peabody, a writer in her thirties, who is trying to finish the novel she has been working on for six years while also grieving the recent death of her mother. Additionally, she is balancing an enormous amount of debt, a strained relationship with her father, a hectic waitressing job and an unexpected love triangle. Casey is witty, imaginative, occasionally frustrating and often nostalgic. She sees her mother in the local geese that will soon migrate for the winter, likens bees to her building anxiety and finds home in her writing.

“I look back on those days and it feels gluttonous, all that time and love and life ahead, no bees in my body and my mother on the other end of the line” (King 16).

While this book can be slightly cheesy at times, it serves as a nice contrast to the emotionally heavy tone surrounding Casey. It demonstrates that as grief flows in and out of Casey’s world, so does happiness. Through her lingering sadness there are parts of her life that bloom, including a new chance for love, supportive friendships and a passion for her career.

“For a moment all my bees have turned to honey” (King 302).

Reevaluating this book, I found that my opinion on the ending shifted. I questioned whether it was too idealistic that Casey eventually gets a more stable job and is able to publish her book that earns her just enough money to pay off her loans and afford a nice apartment. However, I think it ultimately serves as a satisfying ending for the charming protagonist and it’s nice to see the fruition of Casey’s determination. It doesn’t promise a perfect future, but it establishes a more hopeful tomorrow.

“Writers & Lovers” is not a revolutionary story, but what makes it so endearing is its vulnerability. While a majority of the story follows Casey’s relationship between her love interests, what stands out more is her navigation of life through grief and commitment to her passion. Overall, it is a story of grief, art, love and the renewal of hope.

The structure flows nicely, making it easy to finish in one sitting. Readers who enjoy romance, slow paced slice of life and who have an artistic passion of any kind will enjoy this book.

Zoey Ortiz can be contacted via email at aortiz53@twu.edu

Image Credit Grove Press

Book TW: sexual harassment, mental health, death