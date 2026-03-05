Book review: The Collector

My 2026 new years resolution has been to read more for fun. All things considered, I’ve done fairly well and, as of February, I’ve read five books. But, none has stood out to me more than The Collector by John Fowles. Published in 1963 and “hailed as the first modern psychological thriller” (Morrow, 2021), the bestselling novel cemented John Fowles as one of the best contemporary novelists in recent times.

Credit Back Bay Books The Collector was Fowles first novel, “whose multilayered fiction frequently explores the tensions between free will and the constraints of society, even as it plays with traditional novelistic conventions, and challenges readers to find their own interpretations” (Morrow, 2021).

The book follows Frederick, a lonely store clerk who collects butterflies and, after winning the lottery, begins to obsess over Miranda, a beautiful young art student. Desperate to add her to his collection, Frederick kidnaps her and holds her prisoner in the cellar of his country home. The novel toggles between both the perspective of the captor and the captive giving the reader a peek into both of their mindsets and fables in the ideas of classism and misogyny.

Gritty, disturbing and raw, The Collector is a brilliant ray of light in an era where lines have been increasingly blurred by dark romance novels that explore and often romanticize “the shadow side of relationships – obsession, power imbalances, moral ambiguity, violence, or betrayal” (Anniston, 2025).

Frederick Clegg is a character who lingers long after the final page. His quiet detachment and unwavering belief in his own innocence make him all the more terrifying; he does not see himself as a villain, but as a man justified in his actions. In contrast, Miranda Grey is a formidable and defiant presence. Intellectually sharp and emotionally resilient, she refuses to surrender to her captor’s warped fantasies or submit to his need for control.

The Collector kept me up until 2 a.m., eager to find out how it ends. However, reader beware, this novel does include graphic kidnapping, stalking, psychological abuse, and death, as well as minor sexual content. If you enjoy horror novels that focus deeply on the characters and their unraveling mindsets, then The Collector could be your next favorite read.

Isabella Castillo can be contacted via email at icastillo4@twu.edu