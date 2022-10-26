Blotter: Suspect arrested for public intoxication

Mary’s Hall – A Theft of Class C was reported on Sept. 29as a student reported her jacket stolen and believes she knows who was involved. The student does not want to press charges at this time. This case is inactive at this time unless the student changes her mind.

DPS Lobby – Harassment was reported from a student on Sept. 30. The student stated that she had been receiving calls from a caller without caller ID and later received calls from an ex-boyfriend. She is concerned he may be following her or trying to get information about her location.

The student was informed about the TWU DPS courtesy escort service and she said she would likely change her number. Due to the nature of the incident, details regarding the location of the report will remain classified.

N. Ruddell St. – A case of Public Intoxication was reported on Oct.1 during a routine patrol as an officer noticed a vehicle parked on N. Ruddell St. with its hazard lights on. The officer remembered the vehicle parked there earlier in their shift and became concerned the vehicle was blocking traffic.

The officer discovered that the driver was asleep in the vehicle with the vehicle running. The occupant seemed confused and admitted to drinking tequila earlier in the night at another location. The occupant failed standardized field sobriety tests and was arrested for public intoxication.

Guinn Hall – An officer was dispatched to Guinn Hall on Oct.6 to take a theft report. The student said she left her laundry in the Guinn Hall laundry room in a washing machine and when she returned later her clothes were no longer there.

An investigator followed up with the student who reported she went back to the laundry room the next day to check, and her clothes were returned. Since nothing was missing, the case is closed. This offense was classified as Theft of Property over $100 but less than $750.

Mary’s Hall – Harassment was reported from a student on Oct.10 claiming that she is having issues with another student who has harassed her verbally at Mary’s Hall. This case is active.

Lowry Woods Parking Lot – Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on Oct. 12 after an officer was patrolling the Lowry Woods parking lot and smelled marijuana after passing a vehicle that was parked with the windows down. The officer contacted the occupants of the vehicle and noticed the smell of marijuana was stronger while at their window.

The officer asked the occupants about the odor and they admitted to smoking marijuana and handed over small baggies of marijuana. The officer issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia to the male occupant as well as a trespass notice informing him that he was no longer allowed on the TWU campus. The male occupant was not affiliated with TWU.

Response activity: TWU’s Department of Public Safety responded to 254 calls for service from Sept. 26 through Oct. 12.

