Blotter: Student vehicle stolen from Parliament lot recovered, campus police search for suspect

This blotter covers the week of Sept. 16-23.

A student-owned motor vehicle was reported stolen from Mary’s Hall at Parliament Village Thursday morning, according to a police report.

The student’s vehicle was reported missing from the parking lot at Mary’s Hall. Officers were able to track down the vehicle and it was recovered, but no one has been charged with the theft.

The original case was suspended once the vehicle was found, but an there is an active case currently under investigation to find the suspect.

Parliament Village — An individual was charged for possession of drug paraphernalia at Parliament Village-South Hall early Sunday morning, according to a police report.

At approximately 2:35 a.m. , a non-TWU-affiliated officer spotted a suspicious vehicle at South Hall. The officer approached the vehicle and smelled marijuana, giving the officer probable cause to search the vehicle. The individual had paraphernalia in their possession and was issued a Class C citation and released, according to the report.

Nottingham Dr.— An individual was arrested early Wednesday morning at 1700 Nottingham Dr. for driving while intoxicated, according to a police report.

The individual was pulled over by a campus officer at approximately 2:29 a.m. The individual was intoxicated, and they were arrested and taken to Denton County Jail. This is the individual’s second charge for a DWI.

The case is still active.

Parliament Village — A student reported that a threat to release an improper photo or recording was made against them Wednesday afternoon at Parliament Village-Mary’s Hall, according to a police report.

The individual making threats is not affiliated with TWU. The case is currently under investigation but could result in a state jail felony charge.