Blotter: Student shot by ex-boyfriend on campus

Sayers Hall- Early in the morning, a man who was not associated with TWU fired a gun at his now ex-girlfriend’s feet. The ex-girlfriend’s friend was in the room with her as well and she received superficial wounds from the shot.

The suspect then ran off campus with the victim’s vehicle and the victims were brought to the hospital and were released not long after. The following day, the vehicle was found in Dallas and the suspect was arrested. This crime is classified as Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle/Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon/Aggravated Assault Family Member.

Blagg-Huey Library- A female protester spit in the eye of a female attendee following the signing of Senate Bill 15 on Aug.15. Both the victim and protestor were not affiliated with Texas Woman’s University. The protestor was given an Assault by Contact citation and a criminal trespass warning.

Guinn Hall- A report was made by a student that she received harassing messages from people that she did not know. The victim thinks that her information was leaked to them by someone who knows her and would like to press charges. This case is still ongoing.

Administration Drive- A report was made by a TWU alumna that they parked their vehicle in the visitor’s lot and when she came back, there was damage to it.

This case is still active and is classified as a hit and run case.

