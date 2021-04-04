Blotter: Six minors trespassed from campus after dorm room drinking

This blotter covers March 27—April 1.

Six minors not affiliated with Texas Woman’s University were trespassed from campus March 28 after campus police found 10 underage people with alcohol in Mary’s Hall, according to a police report.

Officers received a call about unusual activity around 9:43 p.m. when the caller noticed a lot of people going in and out of a dorm room. Campus police found four underage TWU students and six minors not affiliated with the university in the room with four cans of hard seltzer and one bottle of vodka, according to the report. The 19-year-old girl who lived in the dorm room told police the alcohol was hers and she was the only one who had been drinking.

Officers poured the alcohol out and gave the non-TWU minors a trespass warning which prevents them from returning to campus for one year.

Reagan Houston Hall — A 27-year-old man was trespassed from TWU campus March 30 after an altercation with his ex-girlfriend in Lowry Woods, according to a report.

The 23-year-old Lowry resident called campus police around 9:45 p.m. after she and her ex-boyfriend got into an argument at her apartment. She told police he owed her money and when she would not let him leave, he pushed her to the ground. The Lowry resident said she fought back with the man, breaking a nail in the process and getting scratches on her face.

She told police she threw a Gatorade bottle at the man as he was leaving. He was gone by the time police arrived and she initially told them she did not want to press charges, but later came to the station to say she did, according to the report.

Campus police mailed the man a certified trespass warning.

Pioneer Hall — A TWU staff member reported an estimated $5,000 worth of damages in the Pioneer Hall gym March 30, according to a report.

The staff member, who is the supervisor of the building, said she saw what appeared to be indent marks in a scribble pattern on the southwest side of the gym floor March 29 around 10 a.m. She told police she talked to custodians who did not notice the damage Friday, so she believed it happened Saturday or Sunday.

The damage is near the glass doors and to the side of the bleachers.

The case is closed pending further evidence.

Response activity: TWU’s Department of Public Safety responded to 202 calls for service between March 27 and April 1.