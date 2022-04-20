Athletics update: gymnastics earns season-high score, softball falls to West Texas A&M



The Texas Woman’s University gymnastics team faced historic success at the USA Gymnastics Women’s Collegiate National Championships. The Pioneer Pride Dance team made TWU proud with their performance at the NDA College Nationals, while the softball team faced adversity.

Gymnastics

The USAG Women’s Collegiate National Championships are open to Division I, II and III schools whose programs offer fewer than seven-and-a-half full scholarships. Athletes from U.S. Air Force Academy, Brown University, Cornell University, Lindenwood University, Southeast Missouri State University, West Chester University, Yale University and TWU competed at the championship.

Prior to this year, the Pioneers had claimed 11 team titles at the national championships and 47 individual titles. This year made number 12 for the Pioneers.

At the championships, the gymnastics team had a season-high score of 196.025 to clinch the championships on April 9 at Cornell University. On the floor exercise, Mara Johnson and Isabel Goyco scored a 9.900 to tie for second place on the floor and Gose scored a 9.925 to turn in a first-place finish. The excellence on the floor exercise led TWU to tie their previous program record for floor, a 49.325.

On the vault, the Pioneers once again tied a program record, which was a 49.175. Their vault score was led by Emerson Adam’s 9.900 and Steelie King and Sierra Muns matching 9.850s.

On April 10, Goyco posted a career-high 9.950 on floor to repeat as USAG Individual National Champion, closing out her gymnastics career with a bang. Daisy Woodring earned a 9.8125 to tie for third place on vault.

In addition to the athletes, assistant coach Kristen Harold was named co-winner of the USAG Assistant Coach of the Year award.

Dance

The Pioneer Pride Dance Team competed in Daytona Beach, Florida for the 2022 NDA College Nationals, where they competed in both the jazz and open categories. The competition was the last trip to Daytona for seniors Deven Anderson, Dallas McGlaun and Joelene Rosas.

The team finished in fourth-place in the team competition with a score of 86.180. The Pioneers barely missed out on qualifying for the finals for Division II Jazz, finishing seventh in the preliminary competition

“Our team fought hard and put out a great performance today,” said head coach Allison Fields in a press release. “They held their own in a highly competitive division and I’m so proud of them for giving it their all.”

Softball

The TWU softball team fell in both the opener and nightcap against West Texas A&M on April 10. Paige Tamayo, Jules Males and Nya Brown all had two hits apiece in the loss.

On April 13, the Pioneers lost the doubleheader against Oklahoma Baptist University 5-4 in the first game and 6-3 in the second game.

The Pioneers return to action April 19 where they will play Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, Oklahoma.

Maddie Ray can be reached via email at mray10@twu.edu.