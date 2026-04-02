April 7: Pioneer’s Guild renaissance festival

On April 7, 2026, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Pioneer’s Guild will be hosting the first-ever TWU Renaissance Festival on Hubbard Lawn!

Pioneer’s Guild is a TWU student organization dedicated to building community through table top role-playing games (TTRPGs). They mainly focus on the hit game Dungeons & Dragons (D&D), which we’ve all heard about thanks to “Stranger Things.” These games feature collaborative storytelling between the game master (GM), who works to describe the world, creating an immersive experience with unique settings and plot hooks for the players. The players each create their own character through which they can explore the world, discover its secrets and work together to advance the story. If this sounds like something you would be interested in, Pioneer’s Guild would love to hear from you and find you a game!

Now, what’s a renaissance fair? A renaissance fair is a lively, themed festival that seeks to recreate what life would have looked like during the Renaissance period, often with a little fantasy twist. These festivals feature costumed performers, food, and artisans. People often dress up and interact with the fair’s cast members to immerse themselves in the experience.

Pioneer’s Guild is bringing the atmosphere of a traditional renaissance fair to TWU’s Hubbard Lawn. Though scaled down, it will feature costumed actors, musicians, vendors and a few other student organizations that are participating in the merriment. What makes this event even more special is the scale of it all. “This is the largest event ever held by a non-sponsored student org,” says Jack Campbell, president of Pioneer’s Guild. He went on to express his excitement about the event and his pride in the organization, as well as everyone participating. “I would like to thank everyone who has helped make this vision a reality,” he later said. “I’m looking forward to seeing everyone on the seventh!”

Pioneer’s Guild can be found @_pioneersguild_ on Instagram, and they encourage you to follow the link in their bio to their Discord server, where most of the magic happens.

Ari Costulis can be contacted via email at acostulis@twu.edu