Abbott expands social distancing order, calls for extended school closures

Gov. Greg Abbott extended social distancing measures in Texas to April 30 and urged schools to remain closed through May 3, in an announcement given earlier today.

Denton ISD announced that it will not reopen until May 4 in response to Abbott’s orders, according to a post on the district’s Instagram.

The Dallas Morning News reported earlier today that Abbott called for additional non-essential services to close, including cosmetology salons and tattoo and piercing shops. While Abbott’s order supersedes local mandates, local governing bodies can implement stricter policies to limit social activity if they deem it necessary.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, state-wide cases have increased to 3,266 with 41 deaths. Four of these deaths happened in Denton County, with the fourth one confirmed today.

Denton County’s case count has also increased to 206, with 50 recovered patients. County officials have extended the closure of non-essential facilities through a countywide stay-at-home mandate which runs through April 7.

Featured image: Abbott speaks at the 2016 World Travel and Tourism Council conference. Image courtesy of World Travel & Tourism Council.