2023 Oscar nominees announced

The nominees for the 95th Academy Awards were announced on Jan. 24, 2023 in anticipation of the ceremony on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Notably, the film “Everything Everywhere All at Once” received 11 nominations, the highest of the year, with “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “All Quiet on the Western Front” following in second place with nine nominations each.

See the full nominees list below:

Best Picture

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Triangle of Sadness”

“Women Talking”

Best Director

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Todd Field, “Tár”

Ruben Ostlud, “Triangle of Sadness”

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler in “Elvis”

Colin Farrell in “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser in “The Whale”

Paul Mescal in “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy in “Living”

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson in “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brain Tyree Henry in “Causeway”

Judd Hirsch in “The Fabelmans”

Barry Keoghan in “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett in “Tár”

Ana de Armas in “Blonde”

Andrea Riseborough in “To Leslie”

Michelle Williams in “The Fabelmans”

Michelle Yeoh in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau in “The Whale”

Kerry Condon in “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Stephanie Hsu in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Animated Feature Film

“Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“The Sea Beast”

“Turning Red”

Best Original Score

Volker Bertelmann for “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Justin Hurwitz for “Babylon”

Carter Burwell for “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Son Lux for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

John Williams for “The Fabelmans”

Best Original Song

“Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman”

“Hold My Hand” from “Maverick: Top Gun”

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”

“This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Other nominee highlights include “The Batman,” “Elvis” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” being nominated for Makeup and Hairstyling, and “All Quiet on the Western Front” being nominated for both Best Picture and Best International Feature Film. For more information on the nominees visit the Academy Awards’ website.

